12 самых эмоциональных фотографий уходящего года
- 23.12.2016, 14:25
Фотографы всего мира старательно ловили эти моменты, чтобы они остались в нашей памяти.
AdMe.ru собрал 12 самых ярких и эмоциональных фотографий 2016-го, за каждой из которых стоит целая история.
Главный герой фильма на премьере «Звездных войн»
Каждый день этот мужчина переправляет своих детей через реку в школу
Полярный медвежонок прижимается к своей маме в вольере зоопарка Бремерхафен, Бремен
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. The female cub, who is yet to ne named, was born on December 11 last year. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool
Тень тренера, дающего указания перед финальным школьным матчем, Сирия
Boys stand near a shadow of a coach lecturing a boy during a final soccer game in a school championship, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Волчата зовут свою маму, которая охотится вдоль побережья, Британская Колумбия
Photograph by @paulnicklen // Wolf pups sing their hearts out as they call to their mother as she hunts along the coast of British Columbia. For me, there is no sound from nature that feeds my soul as deeply as a pack of wolves howling.
Мангуст играет с тыквой во время Хеллоуина в зоопарке города Чунцин, Китай
Протестующий использует ракетку, чтобы вернуть гранату со слезоточивым газом во время демонстрации протеста из-за реформы трудового права в Нанте, Франция
Слоненок выходит из поезда перевозного цирка
Мужчина на инвалидной коляске исполняет трюк на открытии Олимпийских игр
Папа Франциск выступает на площади Святого Петра в Ватикане во время сильного ветра
Сельские лошади смотрят в окно, Греция
Мужчина в берлоге проверяет здоровье медведя
Photo by Corey Arnold. Last winter, Wes and I crawled into this absurdly deep and claustrophobic black bear den together near Bryce Canyon. The goal was to poke this 300+ pound bear with a tranquilizer dart attached to a 6 foot pole before it fully awoke from its groggy hibernation and change the batteries in its radio tracking collar. We were 70 feet deep into this narrow tunnel facing a bear that didn't immediately take to the tranquilizer and began crawling towards us as we scrambled backwards. Two more doses later, this bear basically sleep-walked out of the den and fell asleep against a tree nearby. After the swap, the bear was quickly placed back into the den to resume his winter hibernation. The tracking device confirmed that this bear recovered safely and was not harmed during our encounter. Wes is a masters student at BYU and his thesis research deals with how black bears are adjusting to the growing amount of human presence in the Bryce Canyon area, and how we can best condition bears to avoid campgrounds and other anthropomorphic features that might cause them to get into trouble.