close
1 January 2017, Sunday, 12:09
PDA-version send a news report news archive
be ru en
Ukraine Fears Pro-Russian Coup In Belarus
8:39

Ukraine Fears Pro-Russian Coup In Belarus

Power may change in Belarus in 2017.  75

Opinion

Changes Surely Await Belarus In 2017
Changes Surely Await Belarus In 2017 Natallia Radzina
Step To Law
Step To Law Volha Mayorava
Misfortunes Chasing Rosatom’s NPP Construction In Belarus
Misfortunes Chasing Rosatom’s NPP Construction In Belarus
It's Not Pushkin Whom We Reject, But Putin
It's Not Pushkin Whom We Reject, But Putin Uladzimir Niakliayeu


photos and videos

National Human Rights Award 2016
National Human Rights Award 2016 12
Belarusian Artists Celebrated End Of Year Of Culture At Garbage Dump
Belarusian Artists Celebrated End Of Year Of Culture At Garbage Dump

Interview

Dzmitser Bandarenka: Russia Has Decided To Remove Lukashenka From Power
Dzmitser Bandarenka: Russia Has Decided To Remove Lukashenka From Power
Leanid Zlotnikau: Default Looks Possible
Leanid Zlotnikau: Default Looks Possible
David Smolyansky: Lukashenka Assisted to Build Dictatorship in Venezuela
David Smolyansky: Lukashenka Assisted to Build Dictatorship in Venezuela
Kiryl Silivonchyk: Belarusian Guarded Me In Russian Prison
Kiryl Silivonchyk: Belarusian Guarded Me In Russian Prison

popular this week

subscription

Latest news

29 December, Thursday
28 December, Wednesday
27 December, Tuesday
news archive

Interview

Dzmitser Bandarenka: Russia Has Decided To Remove Lukashenka From Power
8:49 Dzmitser Bandarenka: Russia Has Decided To Remove Lukashenka From Power 220