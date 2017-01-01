16:12 Roman Bessmertnyi: No Matter How Rebelliously Lukashenka May Act, He Remains Nobody 8 The whole economy of Belarus remains in the hands of the Kremlin, all the resources of the state, the systems of security and defense are controlled by the Russian Federation.

16:08 Aleh Vouchak: Kondrus's Case Should Be Sent To International Expertise Uladzimir Kondrus is an absolutely healthy person, against whom the authorities use punitive psychiatry.

16:03 Raman Yakauleuski: New Dismissals May Follow The dismissal of Leanid Maltsau can be the beginning of "optimization" of the State Border Committee.

13:00 Aliaksandr Yarashuk: Format Of Relations Between Lukashenka And Putin Changed The ruler managed to haggle before, but that’s not the situation here.

12:59 I-Phones, Plafonds, Robbing People 17 The analysts of the international trade ground provided an easy explanation of Lukashenka’s recent slip of the tongue.

12:33 Aliaksandr Bukhvostau: We Need Protests, System Change 4 Lukashenka’s resources have been exhausted, only the protest actions can make life better now.

11:54 Another Death Sentence Made In Belarus 14 39-year-old Mazyr resident Kiryl Kozachak has been found guilty of murdering his own children.

11:17 Young Specialists Listed As “Social Parasites” In Hrodna On Christmas Day photo 21 On the festive day, the tax inspectorate sent 150 “letters of happiness”, all of them were addressed to the young people.

8:37 Belarus Gained Upper Hand In Salary Decline 13 According to the International Labour Organization, Belarus is among the ten countries with the most significant rate of decline in real wages.