Ukraine Fears Pro-Russian Coup In Belarus
Power may change in Belarus in 2017. 75
16:15 Polish Senate Speaker: We Are Not To "Trade On" Independent Media, Belarusian Opposition And Polish Minority
The Polish Parliament has commented on the situation around the Belsat TV channel.
14:15 Lukashenka Demanded Zharko Not To Be Do-Gooder photo
The dictator gave his first orders to the new Deputy Prime Minister.
13:22 Lukashenka To Businessmen: Time To Share Your Millions 89
The dictator has suggested a new voluntary-compulsory exaction from the business.
13:11 Belarus Sharply Decreases Export Duties For Oil 5
Previously, the rate of the export customs duties on crude oil and petroleum products were changed on December 1.
12:40 Workers Of “Belit”: Fight For Your Interests – You Will Win 3
Thanks to the help of the Trade Union of the Radio-Electronic Industry Workers, the workers in Pastavy managed not to let the authorities liquidate their plant.
11:22 Astravets NPP Becomes 12 Billion More Expensive In One Day 17
The government has corrected the costs of the Belarusian NPP construction upwards.
10:48 Minskers On Economy: No Words To Describe It video 14
How has the year 2016 altered the welfare of ordinary citizens?
8:30 Stanislau Bahdankevich: Banking Crisis Is Possible 16
In 2017 stagnation will continue, the standard of living will not rise, and the banking system is likely to be crisis stricken.
18:07 Kabiakou Calculates How Long Belarusians Should Live In 2017 16
The Council of Ministers also decided that 22,6% should go in for sports, while 2% of the populations should receive “an extra dose of culture”.
15:23 Judge Shabunia Did Not Dare To Ban Reading Of Poems By Boahdanovich In Minsk
Ccourt discharged Yury Hubarevich from administrative liability for poetry reading at the monument to Bahdanovich on the day of the anniversary of the poet.
15:08 Dictator Makes More Personnel Replacements 59
Lukashenka has appointed a new Vice-PM and Head of the Borderline Committee.
14:48 Grandfather Tax congratulated Minskers on New Year photo
Grandfather Tax dressed as an official appeared on the Komarovsky market and "congratulated" passers-by on the holiday handing them leaflets.
14:40 Henadz Fiadynich: 2016 Became Lukashenka’s Biggest Failure 2
In 2017, Belarusians finally saw a chance to unite and successfully achieve abolishment of the anti-people policy of the authorities.
14:32 Lithuania’s MFA Hands Protest Note To Belarus’ Ambassador Due To Belarusian NPP Incident 2
According to the information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, this incident has become the 6th at the Astravets NPP, which Lithuania knows about.
13:51 Belarusian Artists Celebrated End Of Year Of Culture At Garbage Dump photo
2016 has reached a record high in the number of absurd decrees related to culture.
13:18 Witold Waszczykowski: We Have To Limit Subsidies For "Belsat" Due To Consular Expenses Growth 2
Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski confirmed the intention to reduce the subsidies for the Belarusian TV-channel "Belsat".
13:03 Arkadiy Moshes: Kremlin Will Never Forget This To Lukashenka 1
The time of the “gas for kisses” policy seems to be over.
8:46 Changes Surely Await Belarus In 2017 32
And it depends only on us, what they will be.
8:41 Step To Law 6
The society will inevitably react to the police’s mayhem. Our country has preserved the guerrilla traditions.
16:12 Roman Bessmertnyi: No Matter How Rebelliously Lukashenka May Act, He Remains Nobody 8
The whole economy of Belarus remains in the hands of the Kremlin, all the resources of the state, the systems of security and defense are controlled by the Russian Federation.
16:08 Aleh Vouchak: Kondrus's Case Should Be Sent To International Expertise
Uladzimir Kondrus is an absolutely healthy person, against whom the authorities use punitive psychiatry.
16:03 Raman Yakauleuski: New Dismissals May Follow
The dismissal of Leanid Maltsau can be the beginning of "optimization" of the State Border Committee.
13:00 Aliaksandr Yarashuk: Format Of Relations Between Lukashenka And Putin Changed
The ruler managed to haggle before, but that’s not the situation here.
12:59 I-Phones, Plafonds, Robbing People 17
The analysts of the international trade ground provided an easy explanation of Lukashenka’s recent slip of the tongue.
12:33 Aliaksandr Bukhvostau: We Need Protests, System Change 4
Lukashenka’s resources have been exhausted, only the protest actions can make life better now.
12:19 Human Rights Defenders Demand To Introduce Moratorium On “Social Parasites” Decree 17
The authorities have sent especially many “letters of happiness” to the citizens on Christmas and New Year.
11:54 Another Death Sentence Made In Belarus 14
39-year-old Mazyr resident Kiryl Kozachak has been found guilty of murdering his own children.
11:17 Young Specialists Listed As “Social Parasites” In Hrodna On Christmas Day photo 21
On the festive day, the tax inspectorate sent 150 “letters of happiness”, all of them were addressed to the young people.
10:21 Leanid Zaika: Belarus Reminds Railway Station Now, But People Have Empty Suitcases 10
Well-known Belarusian economist, head of the analytical center Strategy Leanid Zaika shared his outlook for the next year.
10:15 "There Has Not Been Such Scandal In Eurasian Family Yet" 22
Russian media continue to comment on Lukashenka’s demarche.
8:37 Belarus Gained Upper Hand In Salary Decline 13
According to the International Labour Organization, Belarus is among the ten countries with the most significant rate of decline in real wages.
8:26 Seviarynets: Policemen Draw Up Protocols In Absentia 8
The politician was slapped with the 15th fine for participation in street rallies.
8:00 Elimination Of Collective Farms Postponed For Six Months In Belarus 16
The governor signed a decree to postpone the liquidation of collective farms.
17:44 Head Of Borderline Committee Leanid Maltsau Dismissed 80
Leanid Maltsau has been dismissed from the position of the head of the State Borderline Committee.
17:15 Misfortunes Chasing Rosatom’s NPP Construction In Belarus 22
The new incident with the reactor vessel for the Belarusian NPP just confirms the existence of the old problems.
16:59 Raman Yakauleuski: Some Commentators Believe That Lukashenka Has It Coming
The political commentator commented on the ruler’s absence at the summit of the EAEC and CSTO.
15:32 Belarusian NPP’s New Reactor Vessel To Be Sent For Examination 22
The necessity for the examination occurred after an emergency situation which had happened during transportation of the equipment.
15:25 Group “For Democratic Belarus” Created In Lithuanian Parliament photo
In remains vital for Lithuania that neighbouring Belarus should be an independent and democratic country.
15:13 Mikalai Statkevich: I Account Uladzimir Kondrus A Hero
Uladzimir Kondrus is a man with a highly developed sense of justice, and the authorities fear such people.
15:04 “I’ll Give You Grounds Now”: Vitsebsk Activists Catch Police On Lawlessness video 48
The volunteers of the organization “Piggy Khriusha Stands Against” plan to subject the police warrant officer who detained them to responsibility by addressing to the Public Prosecutor’s office.
14:49 “Belaruskali” Worker Severely Injured On Christmas Day Shift? 3
The administration of the enterprise is thoroughly hiding this fact.
14:29 Andrzej Poczobut: Psychiatric Diagnosis Established For Kondrus Is Worrying
According to the journalist, healthy people were placed in a psychiatric hospital with such diagnosis in the USSR.
13:59 Belarusian TV Ignored Summits Of EAEC And CSTO Without Lukashenka
In the news programs broadcasted by the channels STV, ONT and "Belarus 1" on December 26, there was not a word said about the past summits held in St. Petersburg.
13:46 Dvorkovich: Russian Federation Insists That Minsk Should Perform Gas Contract
Belarusian partners interpret the agreement in a way that the gas price should be lower than that stated in the contract.
12:52 Belarusian NPP Confirms Incident During Transportation Of New Reactor Vessel 63
According to the message published by the managing board of the Belarusian NPP, the incident at the railway happened indeed.
12:30 Media: State Set The Clock Ticking For Chyzh 35
The disgraced oligarch has not been pardoned yet: the criminal case will be terminated, if he pays off the full amount of damage, multiplied by two.