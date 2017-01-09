18:17 Ukrainian Activist Not Allowed To Enter Belarus On Order From Moscow photo One of the leaders of Ukrainian activists has been included on the no-entry list at the request of the Russian side.

17:12 "Belarusian Officials Shamelessly Take Budget To Pieces" Belarus has already made a fortune on African catfish, it is now the crayfish’s turn.

16:16 How Railway Station Management In Brest Profit From Refugees From The Caucasus video We were going to the EU for a better life, but got stuck on its borders in Brest, Belarus.

16:13 Radio Racyja Journalist Denied Accreditation In Belarus For 8 Time Vitaut Parfenenka will defend his right to profession with the help of lawyers and human rights defenders.

15:41 Russia Refuses To Pay Belarus’ Price For Oil Transit 5 Belarus and Russia have failed to agree on oil transit prices for 2017 again.

14:52 Lukashenka Attends Christmas Mass With Kolya And Unknown Woman video 46 On January 7, the dictator attended the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Minsk in a company of an unknown woman.

14:38 Lukashenka To People: Don't Rely On State According to the ruler, the past year wasn't easy, especially what concerns the relations with our closest neighbors and partners.

14:12 Petro Poroshenko Recommended To Read "Second-Hand Time" By Alexievich photo The President of Ukraine has made a list of books that hit him in 2016.

13:21 Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federation To Train With Neo-Nazi photo 17 According to the militarized organization Enot Corp., they have coordinated the last training with the Belarusian authorities of “upper than regional” level.

12:43 KGB Silences Down Investigation Of Belarusian Citizens’ Wiretapping Case 8 The notorious case which became a sensation in 2015 may never make its way to the court.

12:05 Mikhail Kavalkou: Bosses Fear Workers’ Protests 4 The Free Trade Union’s leader thinks that the situation in the country reminds the events of the year 1917.

11:02 Aleh Vouchak: New Authorities Of Belarus Will Have To Return To Yury Zakharanka’s Kidnapping 5 The criminal case upon the fact of disappearance of the ex-Minister of the Interior has been investigated for 17 years with no results.