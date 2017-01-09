close
9 January 2017, Monday, 23:50
PDA-version send a news report news archive
be ru en
Oil Noose For Lukashenka
8:13

Oil Noose For Lukashenka

Russia will further reduce oil supplies to Belarus.  97

Opinion

Rosatom NPP in Belarus Is Originally a Political Project
Rosatom NPP in Belarus Is Originally a Political Project Andrei Ozharovsky
New Year Thriller
New Year Thriller Iryna Khalip
Changes Surely Await Belarus In 2017
Changes Surely Await Belarus In 2017 Natallia Radzina
Step To Law
Step To Law Volha Mayorava


photos and videos

Minsk Dweller Fight with Carpet Has a Million Views on YouTube
Minsk Dweller Fight with Carpet Has a Million Views on YouTube 14
Minskers On Christmas Tournament Of Lukashenka: They Are Blowing People's Money
Minskers On Christmas Tournament Of Lukashenka: They Are Blowing People's Money

Interview

Natallia Radzina: Special Forces Resist Lukashenka
Natallia Radzina: Special Forces Resist Lukashenka
Dzmitser Bandarenka: Russia Has Decided To Remove Lukashenka From Power
Dzmitser Bandarenka: Russia Has Decided To Remove Lukashenka From Power
Leanid Zlotnikau: Default Looks Possible
Leanid Zlotnikau: Default Looks Possible
David Smolyansky: Lukashenka Assisted to Build Dictatorship in Venezuela
David Smolyansky: Lukashenka Assisted to Build Dictatorship in Venezuela

popular this week

subscription

Latest news

6 January, Friday
5 January, Thursday
news archive

Interview

Natallia Radzina: Special Forces Resist Lukashenka
8:35 Natallia Radzina: Special Forces Resist Lukashenka 70