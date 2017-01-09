Oil Noose For Lukashenka
Russia will further reduce oil supplies to Belarus. 97
Latest news
-
18:17 Ukrainian Activist Not Allowed To Enter Belarus On Order From Moscow photo
One of the leaders of Ukrainian activists has been included on the no-entry list at the request of the Russian side.
-
17:12 "Belarusian Officials Shamelessly Take Budget To Pieces"
Belarus has already made a fortune on African catfish, it is now the crayfish’s turn.
-
16:16 How Railway Station Management In Brest Profit From Refugees From The Caucasus video
We were going to the EU for a better life, but got stuck on its borders in Brest, Belarus.
-
16:13 Radio Racyja Journalist Denied Accreditation In Belarus For 8 Time
Vitaut Parfenenka will defend his right to profession with the help of lawyers and human rights defenders.
-
15:41 Russia Refuses To Pay Belarus’ Price For Oil Transit 5
Belarus and Russia have failed to agree on oil transit prices for 2017 again.
-
14:52 Lukashenka Attends Christmas Mass With Kolya And Unknown Woman video 46
On January 7, the dictator attended the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Minsk in a company of an unknown woman.
-
14:38 Lukashenka To People: Don't Rely On State
According to the ruler, the past year wasn't easy, especially what concerns the relations with our closest neighbors and partners.
-
14:12 Petro Poroshenko Recommended To Read "Second-Hand Time" By Alexievich photo
The President of Ukraine has made a list of books that hit him in 2016.
-
13:21 Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federation To Train With Neo-Nazi photo 17
According to the militarized organization Enot Corp., they have coordinated the last training with the Belarusian authorities of “upper than regional” level.
-
12:43 KGB Silences Down Investigation Of Belarusian Citizens’ Wiretapping Case 8
The notorious case which became a sensation in 2015 may never make its way to the court.
-
12:05 Mikhail Kavalkou: Bosses Fear Workers’ Protests 4
The Free Trade Union’s leader thinks that the situation in the country reminds the events of the year 1917.
-
11:51 MTZ Worker: No Salary – No Counting to Two photo 38
Workers of the Minsk Tractor Plant remember well overcrowded rallies of 1990s.
-
11:02 Aleh Vouchak: New Authorities Of Belarus Will Have To Return To Yury Zakharanka’s Kidnapping 5
The criminal case upon the fact of disappearance of the ex-Minister of the Interior has been investigated for 17 years with no results.
-
10:00 "No Subscription – No Bonus" 34
This is a short story of a young teacher.
-
9:16 Pavel Seviarynets: We Selected Most Painful Alternative For KGB 18
A lot of Minsk streets require renaming, but BCD activists decided to start with Dzerzhinsky.
-
17:29 Rosatom NPP in Belarus Is Originally a Political Project
It is not clear what "effective dialogue" Foreign Ministry hopes for with Lithuania.
-
15:08 Expert: Country Is Ahead Of National Bankruptcy, And Lukashenka Is In Second Childhood 94
The dictator is lacking in common sense.
-
15:01 Mikalai Statkevich: Why Does Lukashenka Protect Colonial Symbolism?
The dictator is ready to give up on the sovereignty of Belarus at any time.
-
14:33 Minskers On Christmas Tournament Of Lukashenka: They Are Blowing People's Money video
Residents of the capital are outraged at pointless waste of budget money.
-
14:31 Belarusian Weightlifter Caught In Using As Many As Four Kinds Of Doping
All the athlete’s results, shown in the period from 8 September to 4 November 2016, have been written off.
-
14:30 Rally Against Police And Judicial Outrage Held In Minsk photo 12
Young activists told about lawlessness of the authorities and urged to minimize contacts with the rotten regime.
-
14:05 Stanislau Bahdankevich: Belarus’ FX Reserves Make Half Necessary Minimum 6
While the FX reserves remain at the level of less than $ 12 billion, the default is a real threat to the Belarusian authorities.
-
13:46 Minister Shunevich Supplies “Russian World” Soldiers With Equipment photo 48
Apart from the military uniform, the Interior Minister passed the adherents of the “Russian World” in Shchuchyn the models of combat rifles.
-
12:58 Spokesman for Polish Government On “Belsat”: No Changes For A Month, Followed By “New Formula”
Representatives of the Polish Government have underlined that they never had an intention to liquidate the TV-channel.
-
12:24 HR Defender From Hlusk Demands Public Prosecutor Should Bring Pseudo-Deputies And Police To Justice photo 11
The local police never expected such turn of events, having sent the formal replies.
-
11:50 Metropolitan Pavel: “Father With Gammadion” To Remain Priest 23
The managing board of the Russian Orthodox Church is waiting for the conclusions of the investigators to take the decision on Kanstantsin Burykin.
-
10:15 Real Belarusians’ Wages Are Below Official Ones By Times 50
Hardworking Belarus’ incomes are sleepwalking into the level of African countries.
-
9:29 Oil And Gas War: Hush Before Storm video 27
Despite the threats, Minsk has decided not to demand from Russian oil producers to pay the additional transit fee in the amount of 20%.
-
8:04 New Year Thriller 153
When the New Year begins with shooting, it makes one wonder.
-
17:22 Agnieszka Romaszewska: Poland’s PM Assured Me Nothing Threatened “Belsat” 11
The key principles of the TV-channel’s work will be developed together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland in the next month.
-
16:11 Pavel Seviarynets Suggests Judge Should File Dismissal Report 11
As for the “witnesses”-policemen, the BCD leader reminded them that they would have to take responsibility for their lies at politically motivated court trials.
-
15:48 Expert: Nobody To Take Lukashenka's Orders Seriously
In a crisis, the power of the dictator has become the power of a puppet.
-
15:37 Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Appointed Darius Degutis Special Embassador On Belarusian NPP
The Special Embassador position was established to coordinate the actions, concerning Astravets NPP issues at the international level.
-
14:42 Policeman Knocked Down Woman On Pedestrian Crossing Again? 17
The accident occurred in Smaliavichy district not far from Minsk.
-
14:09 Belarusian Foreign Ministry: Polish TV Channel Is To Start Work Only On Principles Of Reciprocity 20
Foreign Ministry spokesman Dzmitry Mironchyk has belied the words of the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs.
-
13:44 Stanislau Bahdankevich: Authorities Should Stop Justify Their Problems By Global Crisis
Permanency of power and lack of supremacy of law have led to the fall in standard of living of Belarusians.
-
13:33 Minsk Resident, Wounded By Policeman, Taken Under Guard In Intensive Care 200
The Investigatory Committee claims that the blood test of the youngster showed 2 per mille of alcohol.
-
11:08 Ex-Head Of Belarusian Football Federation’s Refereeing Department Imprisoned For 5 Years 4
In the opinion of the accusation, Andrei Zhukau accepted bribes in the amount of $ 100-200 for appointment of certain referees to work at certain games.
-
8:57 Hennadz Fiadynich: People May Fail To Endure Absurd Government Initiatives 23
Who will stimulate the government to carry out reforms?
-
8:35 Natallia Radzina: Special Forces Resist Lukashenka video 70
What does stand behind an invitation to Vladimir Solovyev's program?
-
7:46 Tariffs For Transit Of Russian Oil Sharply Increased 26
According to the new decree, the cost of oil transit will increase for Russia from 1 February.